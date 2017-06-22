FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Greenhill, Carver Bancorp, Miton Group
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月22日

MOVES- Greenhill, Carver Bancorp, Miton Group

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Greenhill & Co

The advisory firm is beefing up its restructuring group with the addition of George Mack, formerly Barclays' head of global restructuring.

Carver Bancorp Inc

The holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank named John Fitzpatrick as its first senior vice president and chief operating officer.

Miton Group Plc

The UK-based asset manager named Kevin McFarlane and Paul Kelly to its sales team.

Kempen Capital Management

The asset manager appointed Michel Iglesias del Sol as head of investment strategy, effective Sept. 1.

Tilney Group

The financial planning and investment firm appointed Alex Bolton as a chartered financial planner.

Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru

