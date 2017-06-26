FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Mitsubishi UFJ, Citigroup, Societe Generale, Wells Fargo
2017年6月26日 / 下午2点18分 / 1 个月前

MOVES-Mitsubishi UFJ, Citigroup, Societe Generale, Wells Fargo

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP

The Japanese bank has hired Former Barclays head of leveraged finance Duncan Connellan as managing director of its event finance team in Sydney to lead its expansion in Australia.

BARCLAYS PLC

Barclays has appointed investment banker Kevin Wall as chief executive of its business in Ireland, as it gears up to potentially expand operations there due to Britain's departure from the European Union.

CITIGROUP INC

The U.S. bank hired Toby Ali as co-head of leveraged finance for Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he held the same role, the bank said in a staff memo.

CROWE CLARK WHITEHILL LLP

The British accountancy firm said it appointed Nigel Bostock as CEO, effective September 1.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Societe Generale has expanded its group management committee as France's third-biggest listed bank prepares a strategic plan due to be presented on November 28.

WELLS FARGO & CO

Wells Fargo Securities named Donald Wenzel, a commercial banking veteran of JPMorgan Chase & Co, as executive vice president of its government and institutional banking unit and head of the division's business operations risk. (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)

