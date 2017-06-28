FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Holdings, Houlihan Lokey
2017年6月28日

MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Holdings, Houlihan Lokey

June 28 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Deutsche Bank AG

The wealth management arm of Deutsche Bank said it appointed Michael Morley to lead its UK business as part of its plan to hire 100 front-office staff this year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Stephan Feldgoise, Goldman Sachs's co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas, is retiring on July 1, people familiar with the matter said.

HSBC Holdings Plc

Europe's biggest bank appointed Diana Biggs head of business model innovations, UK & Europe.

Houlihan Lokey Inc

Investment bank said Brad Hafer has joined the company's strategic consulting group as a director.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Investment manager firm appointed Ross Campbell as director of responsible investing.

Compiled by Divya Grover in Bengaluru

