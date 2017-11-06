FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-ING Bank, Aviva Investors, Robeco, RPMI, Kames
2017年11月6日 / 下午1点53分 / 1 天前

MOVES-ING Bank, Aviva Investors, Robeco, RPMI, Kames

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ING BANK

ING Bank has appointed Arthur Zou branch manager for Shanghai and head of multinational clients for China, effective Nov. 1.

ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT BV

The asset manager named Christoph von Reiche as head of global distribution and marketing, with immediate effect.

RPMI RAILPEN

The British investment manager for the Railways Pension Scheme, named Paul Sturgess managing director of pensions business unit, effective from January.

KAMES CAPITAL PLC

The investment manager said it had strengthened its multi-asset portfolios with the appointments of Jacob Vijverberg and Robert-Jan van der Mark as co-managers to the funds.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The global asset management business of Aviva Plc, named Peggy Wu as head of marketing for the Asia Pacific region. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri)

