MOVES-Wells Fargo, Prudential, Credit Suisse, Northern Trust, FTI Consulting

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The business advisory firm named Leslie Moeller as chairman of North and South America, effective immediately.
PGIM Investments named Sheri Taylor Gilchrist global chief marketing officer.
The asset manager appointed Lorenzo Garcia head of EMEA client investment solutions.
The asset manager promoted Scott Kleinman and James Zelter to the newly created positions of co-presidents, effective Jan. 1.
The investment banking and capital markets unit of Wells Fargo named John Hudson and Kristin Lesher co-heads of investment banking coverage, effective immediately.
The asset management company appointed Martha Fee as its chief operating officer for Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC).
Nicole Yuen, the bank’s vice chairman of Greater China and head of North Asia equities, is leaving the Swiss bank, according to an internal memo IFR has seen.
Shu Duan has joined the bank as director in the Greater China debt capital markets team.
Kirsty Mactaggart, Asia Pacific head of equity capital markets and corporate finance at Fidelity International, is leaving the investment firm.
The real estate investment manager appointed Karim Habra as head of continental Europe.
The UK-based business advisory firm promoted Julie Humphrey as director.
The Royal Bank of Canada unit appointed David Brown managing director and head of global client coverage, Australia. (Compiled by Karan Nagarkatti)