MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Santander, Invesco, Intercontinental Exchange
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
2017年11月15日 / 下午2点07分 / 更新于 8 小时前

MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Santander, Invesco, Intercontinental Exchange

2 分钟阅读

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank’s U.S. securities division has hired a veteran of the exchange-traded fund (ETF) business to manage sales in the growing sector, according to a person familiar with the matter.

BANCO SANTANDER SA

Santander has hired Bart White from UBS to head European infrastructure debt advisory in the Spanish bank’s global corporate banking business.

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC

The New York Stock Exchange-owner has promoted Chief Operating Officer Charles Vice to vice-chairman and Chief Commercial Officer Benjamin Jackson to president.

INVESCO LTD

The investment management firm named Mark Humphreys as head of its EMEA client solutions development business.

LGIM REAL ASSETS

The unit of asset manager Legal & General Investment Management promoted Simon Russian to head of retail.

HAWKSMOOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm appointed Chris Nevile as senior investment manager. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas and Karan Nagarkatti)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
