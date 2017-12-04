MOVES-RBC I&TS, BNP Paribas, Peel Hunt, RPMI, Northern Trust, Edelman

(Adds RPMI, Gunvor, Northern Trust, Edelman)

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

RBC INVESTOR & TREASURY SERVICES

The unit of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Marian Azer as managing director, head of I&TS product management, Asia Pacific, and chief operating officer, global client coverage, Australia.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management arm of BNP Paribas appointed Elodie Lelief to its ETF and indexed fund solutions sales team.

PEEL HUNT

The UK-based brokerage firm said it appointed Michael Nicholson as associate director, James Bavister as associate and Nicole MacDougal as analyst.

RPMI LTD

The British company, which manages investment for the trustee of the Railways Pension Scheme, said it appointed Philip Willcock as chief executive officer.

GUNVOR GROUP LTD

Noble Americas’ senior gasoline trader Dmitri Sinenko has moved to Gunvor after the struggling commodities company agreed to sell its Americas-focused oil trading business, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The wealth management firm said it had hired Dan Madden as head of ETF Capital Markets for FlexShares.

EDELMAN FINANCIAL SERVICES

The investment management firm said it has named Jon Isaacson as its chief financial officer and Rene Chaze as chief development officer. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)