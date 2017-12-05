FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche Bank, AIG, Lombard, Piper Jaffray,
2017年12月5日

2 分钟阅读

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank has appointed Jason Cox as head of equity capital markets to Asia Pacific, following the merger of its ECM and strategic equity transactions group (SETG) into a single unit, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS

The company, part of Franklin Resources Inc, said Wylie Tollette will rejoin the company to take on the newly created role of head of client investment solutions for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions.

LOMBARD ODIER INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management arm of Swiss private bank Lombard Odier Group named Velida Jahic as head of its Nordic region unit.

PIPER JAFFRAY

The investment bank and asset management firm named Chad Abraham chief executive and Deb Schoneman president, effective Jan. 1.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

The company named Tom Bolt chief underwriting officer of its general insurance unit.

UNION INVESTMENT

The German asset manager said it named Frank Engels new head of portfolio management, succeeding Bjorn Jesch, who is leaving the company at the end of the year.

BEIJING BYTEDANCE TECHNOLOGY

James Tian, former global co-head of technology, media and telecommunications and head of financial sponsors coverage at CICC, has joined Beijing ByteDance Technology as a vice president, according to people familiar with the situation. (Compiled by Roopal Verma and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)

