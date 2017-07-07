FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
MOVES-Standard Chartered, Man Group, Deutsche Bank
2017年7月7日 / 晚上8点06分 / 1 个月前

MOVES-Standard Chartered, Man Group, Deutsche Bank

July 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The financial services company said it appointed Kevin Burke as global head-financial markets sales, effective July 10.

MAN GROUP PLC

The UK-based hedge fund said it promoted Antoine Forterre and Matthew Sargaison as co-CEOs of Man AHL, its diversified quantitative investment management unit.

BERENBERG

The German investment bank said it appointed Bernd Meyer as chief strategist of its wealth and asset management unit, effective Oct 1.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank has hired Chris Harding as a director in its capital market financing & solutions group, covering European insurance companies, according to market sources, Reuters IFR reported. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

