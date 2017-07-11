FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Standard Chartered, Neon, Weatherbys Private Bank, Nomura
2017年7月11日

MOVES-Standard Chartered, Neon, Weatherbys Private Bank, Nomura

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED

Samuel Tan has left the loan syndication and distribution team at Standard Chartered after more than three years.

NEON

Neon, an insurer operating in the specialist Lloyd's market, said it appointed Mark Gibson as reinsurance and alternative capital director.

WEATHERBYS PRIVATE BANK

Weatherbys Private Bank said on Tuesday it appointed Oliver Barnett as an associate director and new team head.

THE RISK MANAGEMENT INSTITUTION OF AUSTRALASIA

The Risk Management Institution of Australasia (RMIA), an association for risk managers in the Asia Pacific region, appointed Scott Ryrie chief executive officer, effective Aug. 7.

ABU DHABI SECURITIES EXCHANGE

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Tuesday said it has appointed a financial industry veteran of 25 years as market development advisor.

NOMURA

Japan's Nomura said on Tuesday it appointed Fred Jallot as head of Global Markets Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri)

