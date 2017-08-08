FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Barclays, BTIG, State Street Global Advisors, Sanlam UK, JMI Equity
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月8日 / 下午1点17分 / 5 天前

MOVES- Barclays, BTIG, State Street Global Advisors, Sanlam UK, JMI Equity

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds Barclays, BTIG LLC,Lloyds,)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday until 1930 GMT. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

State Street Global Advisors (Ssga)

The asset management arm of State Street Corp appointed Jacqueline Lommen as senior defined contribution pensions strategist for its Northern Europe division.

Sanlam Uk

The U.K.-based wealth management company said it appointed Penny Lovell to head its new Private Office.

Jmi Equity

The private equity firm said it promoted Larry Contrella to principal and Paul Chang to vice president.

Barclays

Barclays appointed Paolo Minerva as managing director of its European distressed team and head of sourcing for the EU business, with a focus on Italy.

Btig Llc

Financial services firm BTIG LLC named three new executives to its credit market division.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc

Lloyds' commercial banking division named Madeleine McDougall as head of its real estate team. (Compiled by Arjun Panchadar and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)

