4 天前
MOVES-Wells Fargo, Waverton, Twin Brook Capital
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
2017年8月9日 / 晚上7点53分 / 4 天前

MOVES-Wells Fargo, Waverton, Twin Brook Capital

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com. WAVERTON UK-based Waverton Investment Management said on Wednesday it appointed David Rosier as non-executive chairman.

TWIN BROOK CAPITAL Twin Brook Capital Partners, the middle-market direct lending unit of asset manager Angelo Gordon & Co, said on Wednesday Timothy Schifer has joined the firm as managing director and Vishal Sheth has been appointed chief financial officer.

D.A. DAVIDSON Financial services firm D.A. Davidson & Co said on Wednesday Peter Raphael has joined its public finance team in Chicago as senior vice president and managing director. DUFF & PHELPS Valuation and corporate finance adviser Duff & Phelps named Brian Little managing director in the consumer, food, restaurant and retail M&A advisory practice.

WELLS FARGO Wells Fargo said Stratford Shields will join as its new head of public finance in November. (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)

