MOVES-RWS, Novae Group, Instinet, Seedrs, Duff & Phelps
2017年8月10日

MOVES-RWS, Novae Group, Instinet, Seedrs, Duff & Phelps

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com. RWS HOLDINGS Intellectual property support provider RWS Holdings plc said on Thursday it appointed Desmond Glass as chief financial officer, effective Nov. 6.

NOVAE GROUP PLC Lloyd's of London insurer Novae Group Plc said on Thursday it had appointed Adam Cragg as its chief operating officer.

INSTINET Instinet, the equity execution services unit of Nomura Group, said on Thursday it appointed Christopher Eberle as senior equity research analyst covering the software sector.

SEEDRS Equity crowdfunding platform Seedrs said on Thursday it has appointed Jeff Kelisky as chief executive officer of the company.

DUFF & PHELPS Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, an affiliated manager of Virtus Investment Partners Inc appointed Benjamin Bielawski as senior research analyst to cover global utilities.

NEWFLEET ASSET MANAGEMENT Newfleet Asset Management, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners Inc, named William Irvine head of institutional business development and senior managing director. (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)

