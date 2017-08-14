FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 小时前
MOVES- HSBC, Lazard, Baird
#半岛局势
#中美贸易
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
半岛局势
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
时事要闻
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
国际财经
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月14日 / 晚上8点04分 / 14 小时前

MOVES- HSBC, Lazard, Baird

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Hsbc Holdings Plc

The bank has appointed Dave Watts as chief finance officer of its new British unit HSBC UK, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group

The financial services company has appointed Joram Siegel as head of credit trading and sales EMEA in its London office, transferring from the bank's New York office, where he has been head of investment grade credit trading for the last three years, Reuters IFR reported.

Lazard Ltd

The asset manager said on Monday that Jerry Wiant has joined firm as a managing director for its financial advisory business, covering depository institutions.

Baird

The independent investment bank hired Craig Rogowski as a director on its global technology & services team, working out of out of Silicon Valley, Calif., and focusing on the software sector, Reuters IFR reported.

Houlihan Lokey Inc

Matthew Tehan has been hired by the US advisory firm as a managing director in its Sydney office, leading the firm's capital markets group in Australia, Reuters IFR reported. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below