MOVES- Bordier & Cie, RSA Insurance Group, KPMG

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RSA Insurance Group PLC

The British motor and home insurer named Gaëlle Tortuyaux as managing director of RSA France.

KPMG

The audit, tax and advisory firm said Danielle Rolfes joined as a partner in its Washington National Tax (WNT) practice, where she will be co-head of WNT’s International Tax Group.

Bordier & Cie

The privately held Swiss bank appointed Patrice Lagnaux as a limited partner, effective June 30.