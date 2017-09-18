MOVES-Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale

(Adds Societe Generale, MSCI, Alcentra, McCourt Global)
Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The Swiss bank appointed Mathew Cestar and Jens Welter co-heads of its investment banking and capital markets business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, it said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The U.S. bank named Peadar MacCanna and Murat Demirel as trade co-heads for its treasury and trade solutions business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
The U.S. investment bank named Udhay Furtado and Harry Naysmith co-heads of its investment banking unit in Southeast Asia, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Societe Generale has appointed Tapan Vaishnav head of its advisory and financing group for Asia Pacific.
The Australian investment bank hired analysts Grant Sporre, Serafino Capoferri, Domenico Santoro and Robert Sage to strengthen its European research team.
The financial technology firm, which operates a fund transaction network, named Stephen Mohan as chief operating officer.
The investment consultancy firm named Les Marton as senior director of its Canadian team.
U.S. index provider MSCI Inc named Jeremy Baskin as head of client coverage in the Americas, replacing Jay McNamara.
Alcentra, the alternative fixed income specialist for BNY Mellon Investment Management, named Vijay Rajguru as co-chief investment officer.
McCOURT GLOBAL
McCourt Global, an alternative asset management firm, on Monday appointed Christopher Keber to the newly created position of head of investments and strategy.
The British investment manager for the Railways Pension Scheme named Jocelyn Brown senior investment manager of the company’s sustainable ownership team.
The Swiss money manager named Adrian Gosden investment director. (Compiled by Roopal Verma and Anirban Paul in Bengaluru)