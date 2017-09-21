FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Citadel Securities, PineBridge, APG Group, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月21日 / 晚上8点00分 / 1 个月前

MOVES-Citadel Securities, PineBridge, APG Group, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank

1 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITADEL SECURITIES

Citadel Securities has hired Daniel Gottlander as head of swaps trading, IFR reported.

PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS

Asset management firm PineBridge Investments named Gregory Ohlson consultant relations manager.

APG GROUP NV

Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV has appointed Wim Henk Steenpoorte as member of the executive board responsible for pension fund services.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse tapped Jason Wortendyke to replace Jeff Douthit as co-head of its Chicago office, IFR reported.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank named Justin Smolkin head of industrials, equity capital markets, IFR reported. (Compiled by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru)

