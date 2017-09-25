MOVES- StanChart, Natixis, HSBC, Citi, Cushman & Wakefield, Nomura

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LOAN MARKET ASSOCIATION

Mathias Noack, co-head of debt capital markets - loans and bonds for EMEA at MUFG, has been appointed as chairman of the Loan Market Association board.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The investment bank appointed Keith Willard as managing director and Matt Shiel as executive director within its agency mortgage business in the Americas.

VAM GLOBAL GROUP

The Luxembourg-based holding company of the VAM Group appointed Mooneer Salehmohamed as managing director of Mauritius Administration and Trust Co, and as general counsel of VAM Group.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The asset management arm of Aviva Plc appointed Harriet Reeves as multi-asset strategist and Iain MacCormick as multi-asset implementation manager.

TILNEY GROUP

The British wealth management firm appointed Harry Driscoll as a senior fund analyst.

CITIGROUP

Citigroup has named Ashu Khullar head of capital markets origination for Asia Pacific following the resignation of Ken Poon.

NATIXIS SA

The French bank appointed Joseph LaVorgna as chief economist for the Americas.

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD

The real estate services firm appointed Enoch Lawrence as a director in its equity, debt and structured finance business in New York City.

HSBC PRIVATE BANKING

The bank appointed Heather Flanagan as head of U.S. private wealth solutions, effective immediately.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank has hired Savady Yem as global head of private credit sales, based in Singapore.

BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

BMO Global Asset Management, owned by Canada’s Bank of Montreal, said it has appointed Fadi Khoury as head of Middle East and North Africa.