MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management, Natixis Global, Stifel Financial

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

TP ICAP PLC UK-based interdealer broker TP ICAP Plc said on Wednesday it appointed Jonathan Gane as managing director of institutional services.

EXOTIX CAPITAL Exotix Capital, the specialist emerging markets investment bank, on Wednesday named Matthew Pearson as global head of equities, effective immediately.

PJT PARTNERS PJT Partners has hired Michel Antakly, an experienced natural resources M&A banker, from Morgan Stanley.

BLUEPRINT CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC Blueprint Capital Advisors LLC said John McAvoy joined the investment firm as a partner.

GUY CARPENTER & CO LLC Guy Carpenter & Co, the risk and reinsurance unit of Marsh & Mclennan Co Inc, appointed Claude Yoder as managing director and global chief innovation and product development officer.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP Stifel Financial said it appointed ex-Wells Fargo adviser David Safarian as senior vice president of investments at the financial services company’s subsidiary Frontenac, Missouri.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP Real estate services firm Colliers International Group Inc said it appointed Rob Faulkner as a director to its investment property management team.

MHA MACINTYRE HUDSON UK accountancy firm MHA MacIntyre Hudson said it appointed Edward Hooper as a director of corporate finance team.

ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS Investment manager Allianz Global Investors said on Thursday Global Chief Operating Officer and Co-Head George McKay will step down from executive roles in April next year.

BARCLAYS Barclays has hired Andre Portelli to head its unit that develops products for wealthy clients from across its corporate and investment bank.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT BNP Paribas Asset Management, the investment management arm of BNP Paribas, appointed Chris Hofmann as senior sales manager for German-speaking clients in ETF and indexed fund teams.

NATIXIS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT Asset manager Natixis Global Asset Management named Carlos Vilares as head of insurance for the UK & Ireland in the institutional business development team. (Compiled by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)