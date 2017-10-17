MOVES- Willis Towers Watson, PwC US, BlueMountain Capital

(Adds Willis Towers Watson, PwC US, BlueMountain Capital Management, Natixis SA)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Willis Towers Watson Plc

The advisory and broking firm hired Clint Cary as the new head of U.S. Delegated Investment Solutions.

PwC US

The audit and advisory firm named current partner Neil Dhar the firm’s head of Financial Services.

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

The asset manager named Brandon Cahill, Sarah Dahan and Josh Drazen as partners of the firm, effective Jan. 1.

Natixis SA

The French bank appointed Marc Mourre as head of global markets commodities at its corporate & investment banking segment.

BFINANCE

Independent investment consultant bfinance appointed Malcolm Hunt head of portfolio solutions to its London team.

3i GROUP PLC

Asset manager 3i Group Plc announced three new hires to its private equity team.

DEMICA

UK-based boutique capital markets firm Demica said it appointed Maurice Benisty as chief commercial officer.