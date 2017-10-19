FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Putnam Investments, Citigroup, Credit Suisse
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 下午1点42分 / 2 天前

MOVES-Putnam Investments, Citigroup, Credit Suisse

2 分钟阅读

(Adds Putnam Investments, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Chapman and Cutler)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The Wall Street bank named Rimmo Jolly head of ETF business development for APAC and Japan, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The Swiss lender appointed David Hammond and Spyros Svoronos as Americas co-heads of its global industrials investment banking and capital markets group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

PUTNAM INVESTMENTS

The U.S.-based investment manager hired Oliver Grimson as director of investment management for the Nordics and Benelux regions.

CHAPMAN AND CUTLER LLP

Kathleen Moriarty joined as a partner in the firm’s New York office earlier this month, expanding its investment management and fintech team.

FISCH ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager, which specializes in credit research, appointed Atish Suchak as senior credit analyst.

SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT

The France-based asset manager appointed Brice Prunas and Jessica Poon as senior global analysts in its investment team.

SANNE GROUP PLC

The UK-based provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration services appointed Stuart Harris as director of global facilities division.

Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below