MOVES- Citigroup, Tilney, Nomura
Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Citigroup Inc

Citi Private Bank appointed Chris Klecka as a wealth manager for super-rich individuals in the south-western United States.

Tilney Group

UK wealth management firm Tilney appointed Andrew Tompson as a business development manager with a focus region from London to the South Coast region.

Nomura

The Japanese investment bank hired former Citigroup banker Frederic Giovansili to head its global market sales for Western Europe.

Compiled by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru

