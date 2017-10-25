MOVES- Citigroup, Tilney, Nomura

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Citigroup Inc

Citi Private Bank appointed Chris Klecka as a wealth manager for super-rich individuals in the south-western United States.

Tilney Group

UK wealth management firm Tilney appointed Andrew Tompson as a business development manager with a focus region from London to the South Coast region.

Nomura

The Japanese investment bank hired former Citigroup banker Frederic Giovansili to head its global market sales for Western Europe.