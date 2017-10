Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

EATON VANCE CORP

Asset management company said it appointed Richard Froio as chief compliance officer based in Boston.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

Bank’s unit RBC Capital Markets has appointed Thomas Ehlke as the bank’s head of mergers and acquisitions in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, according to a news release (Compiled by Taenaz Shakir)