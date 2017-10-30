FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Danske Bank, Barclays, Macquarie
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
美国总统特朗普可能选择鲍威尔为下任美联储主席--消息人士
美国总统特朗普可能选择鲍威尔为下任美联储主席--消息人士
综述：美国消费者支出创逾八年来最快增速 但储蓄减少表明增长无法持续
综述：美国消费者支出创逾八年来最快增速 但储蓄减少表明增长无法持续
2017年10月30日 / 晚上7点36分 / 更新于 7 小时前

MOVES- Danske Bank, Barclays, Macquarie

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DANSKE BANK Richard Griffiths, head of loan syndication for Danske Bank in London, is leaving the bank to seek new opportunities and challenges, the bank announced.

BARCLAYS PLC Barclays has hired former UBS banker Steve Klemme to head the Middle East region for its private bank and overseas services.

MACQUARIE GROUP Emanuele Di Stefano has moved to Macquarie as a senior managing director in its quantitative investment strategies business.

Compiled by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru

