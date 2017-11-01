FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Public Investment Fund, Deutsche Bank, Brown Shipley
2017年11月1日 / 晚上6点09分 / 更新于 16 小时前

MOVES- Public Investment Fund, Deutsche Bank, Brown Shipley

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com. PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofA) banker Alireza Zaimi for a senior role at the fund, a source familiar with the matter said.

DEUTSCHE BANK Robert Miller, co-head of the German bank’s US high-yield capital markets, has left, a market source with knowledge of the situation told IFR. BROWN SHIPLEY AND CO LTD The UK-based wealth management firm named Alan Mathewson chief executive, effective April 2018.

EQUISTONE PARTNERS EUROPE The investment firm named Sebastien Leusch investment director of its Manchester office.

NATIONAL WESTMINSTER BANK PLC NatWest Markets named Jacob Gilbert vice president of its financial institutions bond syndicate, according to a market source. (Compiled by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)

