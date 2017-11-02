FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Nomura, Wells Fargo, Credit Suisse, MSCI
2017年11月2日

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank has hired Sam Wareham to bolster its European debt syndicate desk, according to market sources.

Robert Danziger, the head of investment-grade loan capital markets for the Americas at Deutsche Bank, has left the firm, according to sources.

NOMURA

The Japanese investment bank named Hugh Karseras managing director, global sales chief operating officer of its global markets division.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The investment banking and capital markets business of Wells Fargo appointed Mary Katherine DuBose as head of debt capital markets, effective immediately.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse has appointed Craig Edgar as vice chairman of the bank’s power and renewables group in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, the contents of which were verified by a spokesman for the bank.

MSCI INC

The U.S. index provider named Baer Pettit as president. (Compiled by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)

