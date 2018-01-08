FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Goldman, Deutsche Bank, UBS
频道
专题
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
科技电子
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
阿里巴巴创办人马云称将“认真考虑”在香港上市
中国财经
阿里巴巴创办人马云称将“认真考虑”在香港上市
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
时事要闻
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 8, 2018 / 9:37 PM / 更新于 13 hours ago

MOVES-Goldman, Deutsche Bank, UBS

2 分钟阅读

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The bank has named Dave Friedland as its new global head of financial and strategic investor mergers and acquisitions, a spokesman said.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Petri Kivinen has joined the emerging markets debt capital markets team at Deutsche Bank, according to sources familiar with the matter.

UBS GROUP AG

The bank has hired Byungil Lim as head of corporate client solutions and country head for South Korea.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

Alcentra, the alternative fixed income specialist unit of Bank of New York Mellon, has appointed Leland Hart as head of U.S. loans and high-yield.

DZ BANK

DZ Bank has promoted Friedrich Luithlen to head of debt capital markets, part of a broader restructuring late last year of the bank’s debt capital markets and syndicate teams.

CANTOR FITZGERALD

The investment bank has appointed Andrew Apthorpe as global head of equity-linked origination, another high-profile hire as it builds out a relatively new business. (Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below