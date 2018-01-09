MOVES-EY, American Century Investments, Hiscox, BP

(Adds EY, American Century Investments, Hiscox)

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Ernst & Young LLP

The accounting firm said on Tuesday it appointed Andrew Gordon as its new global leader of fraud investigation & dispute services.

American Century Investments

The investment management firm said on Tuesday it has hired two former BlackRock Inc employees for its exchange traded funds (ETF) initiative.

Hiscox Ltd

The British insurer on Tuesday named Eric Micheals as chief underwriting officer in the U.S.

BP

BP’s Asia Pacific president Christina Verchere is leaving to become head of Austrian energy group OMV’s Romanian unit Petrom, ending a 20-year career at the British oil major.

ICBC STANDARD BANK

The bank, which specializes in financial markets and commodities banking services, appointed Gary Simpson as chief operating officer of its global markets unit.

INVESTCORP

The alternative investments and asset manager named Phil Yeates managing director for its newly created European credit funds unit, under its larger credit management business.

THOMAS MILLER & CO LTD

The insurance company named Ann Haugh as its chief operating officer.

ANGEL ISLAND CAPITAL

The investment advisory firm appointed Lynette Vanderwarker as chief strategy officer. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)