FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-EY, American Century Investments, Hiscox, BP
频道
专题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
半岛局势
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
深度分析
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
国际财经
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 9, 2018 / 8:48 PM / 更新于 a day ago

MOVES-EY, American Century Investments, Hiscox, BP

2 分钟阅读

(Adds EY, American Century Investments, Hiscox)

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Ernst & Young LLP

The accounting firm said on Tuesday it appointed Andrew Gordon as its new global leader of fraud investigation & dispute services.

American Century Investments

The investment management firm said on Tuesday it has hired two former BlackRock Inc employees for its exchange traded funds (ETF) initiative.

Hiscox Ltd

The British insurer on Tuesday named Eric Micheals as chief underwriting officer in the U.S.

BP

BP’s Asia Pacific president Christina Verchere is leaving to become head of Austrian energy group OMV’s Romanian unit Petrom, ending a 20-year career at the British oil major.

ICBC STANDARD BANK

The bank, which specializes in financial markets and commodities banking services, appointed Gary Simpson as chief operating officer of its global markets unit.

INVESTCORP

The alternative investments and asset manager named Phil Yeates managing director for its newly created European credit funds unit, under its larger credit management business.

THOMAS MILLER & CO LTD

The insurance company named Ann Haugh as its chief operating officer.

ANGEL ISLAND CAPITAL

The investment advisory firm appointed Lynette Vanderwarker as chief strategy officer. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below