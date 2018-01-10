MOVES-Goldman, Citigroup, Lazard

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The bank has made two hires in Asian equity capital markets, bolstering its South-East Asian and equity-linked teams.
The bank has named Lars Ingemarsson and Ari Makela as co-heads of investment banking for the Nordic region.
The investment bank has hired Andrea Bozzi from Credit Suisse, a source familiar with the matter said, in what would be a third appointment of an M&A banker in three months by the investment bank in Paris.
The Edinburgh-based fund manager has appointed Lesley Dunn as co-manager of its corporate bond fund and Lucy Isles as co-manager of its high-yield bond fund.
The insurer on Wednesday appointed Lucy Clarke to the newly created role of chief executive of its insurance broking activities. (Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)