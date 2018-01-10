FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Goldman, Citigroup, Lazard
January 10, 2018

MOVES-Goldman, Citigroup, Lazard

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The bank has made two hires in Asian equity capital markets, bolstering its South-East Asian and equity-linked teams.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank has named Lars Ingemarsson and Ari Makela as co-heads of investment banking for the Nordic region.

LAZARD

The investment bank has hired Andrea Bozzi from Credit Suisse, a source familiar with the matter said, in what would be a third appointment of an M&A banker in three months by the investment bank in Paris.

BAILLIE GIFFORD

The Edinburgh-based fund manager has appointed Lesley Dunn as co-manager of its corporate bond fund and Lucy Isles as co-manager of its high-yield bond fund.

JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC

The insurer on Wednesday appointed Lucy Clarke to the newly created role of chief executive of its insurance broking activities. (Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)

