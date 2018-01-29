MOVES- Brevan Howard, J.P. Morgan, Metlife, Baird, KKR

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BREVAN HOWARD Eurobank’s chief economist Platon Monokroussos is leaving the bank to join the hedge fund firm, sources at Greece’s third-largest lender by assets told Reuters.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co, appointed Marie-Claire Bolton and Masami Takizawa as executive directors in its global real estate portfolio management team.

METLIFE

The insurer named executive vice president James Reid head of its global employee benefits business.

ICBC STANDARD BANK

The bank has appointed Tim Wilson as head of base metals, replacing Steve Reece who will step down but stay with the firm until March to enable a smooth transition of responsibilities.

BAIRD

The independent and privately held wealth management firm, has hired former RBC Wealth Management head John Taft as a vice chairman and member of its executive committee.

KKR & CO

The company said on Monday it would appoint Jacques Veyrat as a senior adviser to support the investment firm’s activities in France.

ALDERMORE GROUP

The company named Nick Dudley head of business development for dealer services, a newly created role within the British bank’s business finance division.

JOHN HANCOCK

The U.S. arm of Canada’s Manulife Financial named Brooks Tingle CEO of its insurance business. (Compiled by John Benny)