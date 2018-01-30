FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 9:02 PM / 更新于 10 hours ago

MOVES-WHIreland, Nomura, Ryan Labs

1 分钟阅读

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WHIRELAND GROUP

The UK-based financial services company said it appointed Paul Jones as its chief operating officer.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The financial services group has hired Charlie McElligott as managing director and cross asset strategist for the company’s global markets business.

RYAN LABS ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of Canada’s Sun Life Investment Management company made two key appointments to its marketing and client strategy team. (Compiled by John Benny)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
