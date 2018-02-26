FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 8:56 PM / 更新于 an hour ago

MOVES-Citigroup, Heitman, TP ICAP

1 分钟阅读

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

Citigroup has named Roberto Costa as a managing director for consumer and retail investment banking in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

HEITMAN LLC

The real estate investment management firm named Tony Smedley as head of its European private equity group.

TP ICAP

The broker has made a series of hires for its institutional services division, among them the appointment of Mark Allen as divisional chief operating officer. (Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)

