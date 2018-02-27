MOVES-Lombard Odier, Aldermore, Northview, Even Financial

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LOMBARD ODIER INVESTMENT MANAGERS

Ex-Millennium portfolio manager Arnaud Langlois has joined French asset manager Lombard Odier to run a global equity fund that will launch in the second quarter with at least $100 mln in assets.

ALDERMORE GROUP

Aldermore said Sue Hayes would join the British bank in June in a newly created role of group managing director of retail finance.

NORTHVIEW GROUP

The mortgage manager said it named Mark Arnold chief executive.

EVEN FINANCIAL

The online financial services provider named former American Express executive John Ventura as its president. (Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)