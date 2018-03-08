MOVES-Neon, Citi Private, Albion, PGI

(Adds Albion, Principal Global, Nomura)

March 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS

The asset manager appointed Frank Richter to lead its German and Austrian operations.

ALBION CAPITAL

The independent investment manager appointed Catriona McDonald, Nadine Torbey and Tanel Ozdemir to its technology team.

CITI PRIVATE BANK

The Citigroup subsidiary named Thomas Schlaus as Zurich team leader covering family offices.

NEON UNDERWRITING LTD

The London-based life and health insurer named Suhail Qureshi as tax underwriter.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The investment bank named Neeta Atkar as a non-executive director of Nomura Europe Holdings Plc. (Compiled by Mrinalini Krothapalli and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)