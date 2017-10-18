FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnish electrical workers plan one-week strike
2017年10月18日 / 早上6点34分

Finnish electrical workers plan one-week strike

1 分钟阅读

HELSINKI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Finnish Electrical Workers’ Union said on Wednesday it was planning a one-week strike at companies including steel makers and elevator firms due to a dispute over wage-setting and collective agreements in the industry.

The Union said about 1,000 workers would go on strike in companies including Caverion, Konecranes, Kone, Outokumpu, Boliden and SSAB , Archtech, Meyer, Ovako and Valmet Automotive.

The strike is scheduled to begin on Nov 1. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Niklas Pollard)

