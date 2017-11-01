FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FireEye posts narrower loss as costs drop, sales increase
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 晚上8点04分 / 更新于 14 小时前

FireEye posts narrower loss as costs drop, sales increase

2 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc, which probed the Equifax breach in September, reported a narrowed quarterly loss, helped by lower costs and as sales got a boost from its shift to a subscription-based business.

The company’s net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $72.9 million, or 41 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $123.4 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Its operating costs dropped 20 percent.

FireEye, amid a transition to a software-as-a-service model (SaaS) from a business centered around the sale of hardware boxes, said total revenue rose 1.7 percent to $189.6 million.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $186.36 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Of that, revenue from subscription and services increased 11.6 percent to $159.1 million, while product revenue dropped 30.5 percent.

Analysts were expecting subscriptions and services revenue $155.6 million, according to data and analytics firm FactSet. Products revenue was in line with expectations.

FireEye expects its current-quarter bottom line, on an adjusted basis, to range between breakeven and a loss of 3 cents per share.

The Milpitas, California-based company expects revenue of $190 million to $196 million for the period.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 1 cent per share and revenue of $195.9 million. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below