Canada's First Majestic Silver says four workers die at Mexican mine
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月3日 / 下午4点40分 / 15 天前

Canada's First Majestic Silver says four workers die at Mexican mine

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Canadian silver miner First Majestic Silver Corp said on Tuesday four miners died from gas intoxication at its La Encantada Silver Mine in Mexico.

The accident occurred during the construction of a ramp at the site, the company said, adding there was no explosion.

The men were carrying personal protection equipment, including safety belt breathing apparatuses, but did not use the equipment, the company said.

First Majestic said it expects to resume mining operations on Oct. 4, but will keep the accident area closed until the investigation by Mexican authorities is completed.

Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru

