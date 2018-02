Feb 22 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday compared with a year ago when the largest U.S. solar panel maker took a one-time charge of $729 million.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $432.45 million, or $4.14 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, from $750.79 million, or $7.22 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 2.5 percent to $339.18 million. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)