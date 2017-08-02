FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
UPDATE 1-Price hikes help Fitbit beat revenue estimate
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 晚上9点33分 / 9 天前

UPDATE 1-Price hikes help Fitbit beat revenue estimate

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

(Adds details, shares)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Fitbit Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as the wearable device maker benefited from higher prices and demand for its recently launched fitness bands.

Shares of Fitbit - which sells wristbands that monitor heartrate, tracks sleeping patterns, steps count and calories - were up about 7 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.

Average selling price rose 2 percent to $100.76 per device from a year earlier, beating estimates of $97.20, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

The company said its new fitness wristbands, including Fitbit Charge 2 and Fitbit Alta HR, accounted for 81 percent of its total revenue in the quarter.

However, the fitness-band maker's revenue fell nearly 40 percent to $353.3 million in the second quarter ended July 1. Analysts had expected revenue of $341.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company is struggling with rising competition and slowing demand for its fitness trackers, especially in the United States, where revenue fell 55 percent. The U.S. market accounts for about 56 percent of its total revenue.

Fitbit, which was once the market leader, is now ranked third after China's Xiaomi and Apple Inc, which share the no. 1 spot, according to research firm International Data Corp (IDC). (bit.ly/2uhg6Zo)

To shore up its business, Fitbit has taken steps to reduce operating costs by cutting 6 percent of its workforce in January.

The company forecast third-quarter revenue of $380 million to $400 million and an adjusted loss of 5 cents to 2 cents per share.

Analysts are expecting a loss of 5 cents per share on revenue of $393.1 million.

For the second quarter, the company reported a loss of $58.2 million, or 25 cents per share, compared with a profit of $6.3 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 8 cents per share, beating analysts' loss estimate of 15 cents.

The company's shares had fallen 30.6 percent this year through Wednesday. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below