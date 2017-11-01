UPDATE 1-Fitbit reports better than expected quarterly revenue

(Adds CEO comments, conf call details, background on competition)

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc forecast a better-than-expected bottom line for the holiday quarter, as the company reaps the benefits of its latest launches.

New products, including the Ionic smartwatch and Fitbit Alta HR, represented 32 percent of total revenue in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

“There is a change in the market with the demand for smartwatches growing and we see huge opportunity there,” Chief Executive James Park told Reuters.

On an adjusted basis, Fitbit forecast key holiday-quarter earnings between a loss of 3 cents to a profit of 1 cent per share. Analysts were expecting a loss of 4 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company sold 3.6 million devices in the reported quarter, below analysts’ estimate of 3.80 million, according to financial data analytics firm FactSet.

The San Francisco, California-based company has come under pressure in a saturating market for wearables and as new rivals such as Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics, Xiaomi Inc and Garmin Ltd have also stepped in.

Fitbit reported a net loss of $113.4 million, or 48 cents per share, in the quarter, compared to a profit of $26.1 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company lost 1 cent per share. Revenue fell 22.1 percent to $392.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a loss of 3 cents per share on revenue of $391.7 million. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee and Sriaj Kalluvila in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Shounak Dasgupta)