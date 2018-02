Feb 26 (Reuters) - Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss on Monday, partly helped by lower operating expenses.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $45.5 million, or 19 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, from $146.3 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $570.8 million from $573.8 million. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)