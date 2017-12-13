Fitch Affirms 2 Swiss Mortgage Covered Bonds Programmes at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed two Swiss mortgage covered bonds programmes at 'AAA'. The rating actions are as follows: - Credit Suisse AG's (CS; A/Stable/F1) mortgage covered bonds programme affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable - UBS AG's (UBS; AA-/Stable/F1) mortgage covered bonds programme affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable KEY RATING DRIVERS CS The mortgage covered bond rating is based on CS's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', an unchanged IDR uplift of two notches, an unchanged Payment Continuity Uplift (PCU) of four notches and an unchanged recovery uplift of one notch. The asset percentage (AP) of 85%, which Fitch relies on in its analysis, provides more protection than Fitch`s 'AAA' breakeven (BE) AP of 86% (up from 85% 12 months ago) and supports a 'AA+' tested rating on a probability-of-default basis and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries from the cover assets given default of the covered bonds. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects a two-notch buffer against the downgrade of CS's IDR. The 'AAA' BE AP of 86%, corresponding to a BE overcollateralisation (OC) of 16.3%, continues to be driven by a slightly increased asset disposal loss component of 8.8% (from 7.3% previously). As no new issuance are expected under this programme, the weighted average life of bonds will continue to decline, allowing for less cash accumulation, triggering rising asset sales in the future. The cash flow valuation component has improved to 3.5% (from 6.9%), driven by a reduced share of unhedged assets and a higher excess spread following the redemption of one of the higher-yielding covered bonds, reducing the overall weighted average interest burden on the liabilities. The credit loss component remains fairly stable at 3.8%, reflecting a stable pool composition with minimal replenishment taking place. The higher credit loss component than peer UBS is driven by a generally higher current weighted average loan-to-value ratio of the pool. The programme is viewed by Fitch as dormant as CS issued its last mortgage covered bonds under this programme more than two years ago and has confirmed that no further issuance will be made under this programme. UBS The mortgage covered bond rating is based on UBS's Long-Term IDR of 'AA-', an unchanged IDR uplift of two notches, an unchanged PCU of six notches and an unchanged recovery uplift of one notch. The AP of 86%, which Fitch relies on in its analysis, provides more protection than Fitch`s 'AAA' breakeven AP of 87% (down from 88% 12 month ago) and supports a 'AA+' tested rating on a probability-of-default basis and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries from the cover assets given default of the covered bonds. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects a six-notch buffer against the downgrade of UBS's IDR. The 'AAA' BE AP of 87%, corresponding to a BE OC of 14.9%, continues to be driven by a slightly decreased asset disposal loss component of 10.8% (from 11.7% previously). This component improved following the maturity of the last hard bullet bonds in 1Q17. Now all outstanding covered bonds have a 12-month extension allowing for more cash accumulation and consequently lower modelled asset sales. This improvement is offset by a worsened cash flow valuation component of 1.2% (from -1.1%). Following the last redemption the first six quarters after the pool cut-off date no longer comprise a large principal redemption. Thus, a later issuer default timing was tested, which negatively impact the asset/liability matching profile. In addition we have received updated information on lower asset margins. The credit loss component remains stable at 3.1%, reflecting a stable pool composition with minimal replenishment taking place. The lower credit loss component than peer CS is mainly attributable to the lower current weighted average loan-to-value ratio of the pool. Under Fitch's EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria a minimum loss floor assumption has been applied in the case of UBS. The programme is viewed by Fitch as dormant as UBS has issued its last mortgage covered bonds under this programme more than two years ago and has confirmed that no further issuance will be made under this programme. RATING SENSITIVITIES Credit Suisse AG (CS) Covered Bonds The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) CS's IDR is downgraded by 3 or more notches to 'BBB' or below; or (ii) combined number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the PCU is reduced from six to three or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above Fitch's new 'AAA' breakeven level of 86%. UBS AG (UBS) Covered Bonds The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) UBS's IDR is downgraded by 7 or more notches to 'BB+' or below; or (ii) the combined number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the PCU is reduced from eight to one or lower;; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above Fitch's new 'AAA' breakeven level of 87%. Contact: Primary Analyst Thomas Kaber Associate Director +49 69 768076 172 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Jan Seemann, CFA Director +49 69 768076 112 Committee Chairperson Rebecca Holter Senior Director +49 69 768076 261 