FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ardian gets bids for French engineering group Fives - sources
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
深度分析
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
国际财经
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月6日 / 下午4点24分 / 更新于 1 天前

Ardian gets bids for French engineering group Fives - sources

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Buyout group Ardian has received binding bids for its stake in Fives, which may value the French engineering group at about 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion), people close to the matter said.

Canadian pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Québec and private equity firm TowerBrook have both handed in offers for the minority stake, they said.

The winner of the auction, which is being organised by BNP Paribas, is expected to tie up with Bpifrance or the Peugeot family’s investment arm FFP, both of which have offered to act as co-investors.

Ardian, BNP, the bidders and potential co-investors either declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.

Fives, which has annual sales of 1.8 billion euros, designs and supplies machines and ready-to-work factories for the metals, automotive, aerospace, logistics and energy industries.

Ardian bought its 45 percent stake in the company, which is majority-owned by its management, from investor Charterhouse in 2012.

$1 = 0.8482 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Andreas Cremer and Mark Potter

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below