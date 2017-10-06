Flexion's knee pain drug gets FDA nod

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Flexion Therapeutics Inc said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its drug, Zilretta, to treat moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis-related knee pain.

The approval came at a time when federal authorities in the United States are implementing a slew of measures to cut down the supply of opioid painkillers amid their continuous abuse, with President Donald Trump in August declaring the opioid epidemic a national emergency.

Osteoarthritis knee pain is a degenerative joint disease that affected more than 14 million Americans in 2015.