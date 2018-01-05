FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-FEMA signs pact with reinsurers to take on $1.46 bln in flood risk
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
深度分析
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
深度分析
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 5, 2018 / 9:02 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

UPDATE 1-FEMA signs pact with reinsurers to take on $1.46 bln in flood risk

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details about reinsurance program and context about National Flood Insurance Program)

By Suzanne Barlyn

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has transferred $1.46 billion of risk from its flood insurance program to 28 private reinsurers for 2018, the agency said on Friday.

FEMA, which paid $235 million for the coverage, said the reinsurance agreement covers portions of its National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) losses above $4 billion stemming from a single flooding event.

NFIP, a federal program that is the only source of flood insurance for most Americans, has been saddled with tens of billions of dollars in debt to the U.S. Treasury. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria added to the program’s woes in 2017.

Buying reinsurance helps NFIP offset some of its financial risks. It is a fairly new practice for NFIP, which Congress empowered to undertake through laws in 2012 and 2014.

Previously, NFIP had to pay claims by using only flood insurance premiums, surplus, borrowing capacity from the U.S. Treasury and appropriations from Congress.

The 2018 reinsurance program covers 18.6 percent of NFIP losses of between $4 billion and $6 billion and 54.3 percent of losses between $6 billion and $8 billion, FEMA said.

More than 91,000 Hurricane Harvey survivors filed NFIP claims as of Jan. 1, with FEMA paying over $7.6 billion to those policyholders, the agency said. FEMA recovered $1.04 billion of those losses through reinsurance it bought in 2017, the agency said.

Guy Carpenter and Company, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, brokered the deal and reinsurance broker Aon Benfield, an Aon Plc unit, advised on financial issues, FEMA said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below