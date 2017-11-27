FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CSX train carrying harmful chemicals derails in Florida
频道
专题
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
美联储
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
国际财经
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
时事要闻
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月27日 / 下午3点09分 / 1 天前

CSX train carrying harmful chemicals derails in Florida

Gina Cherelus

3 分钟阅读

Nov 27 (Reuters) - A CSX Corp freight train carrying hazardous molten sulfur derailed in central Florida on Monday, prompting authorities to tell residents to stay indoors for several hours, company officials said.

No one was hurt, Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX said in a statement.

The train was traveling to Winston, Florida, from Waycross, Georgia, when nine carriages, including four with molten sulfur, went off the track at around 2 a.m. EST in Lakeland, Florida, nearly 60 miles south of Orlando, said CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle.

CSX officials said in the statement that several of the derailed cars were reported to be leaking molten sulfur, which is used in making rubber, detergent and fertilizers.

“CSX personnel and contractors have responded to the site to assess the situation and develop a plan to remediate the scene, re-rail the affected cars and restore service,” the statement said.

Fire department officials in Polk County, Florida, had spotted several train cars rolled over and mangled after returning from a medical call, authorities said. A small fire was extinguished by firefighters.

As a precaution, emergency officials initially ordered local residents to remain in their homes with the windows closed and to shut off their air conditioners.

That order was lifted shortly before 9 a.m., but residents were advised to stay away from the derailment site as officials work to clean the spillage and remove the damaged cars.

Molten sulfur, a highly flammable chemical with a faint odor of rotten eggs, can release poisonous gases such as hydrogen sulfide, which can be lethal to those exposed to it, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s website. The chemical is transported at elevated temperatures, typically at 290 degrees Fahrenheit (134 degrees Celsius), to prevent solidification.

The train, comprised of three locomotives, 120 loaded railcars and 72 empty railcars, was carrying a variety of other cargo, including cardboard, oats and rocks, CSX officials said. (Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below