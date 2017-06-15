FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Israel's Strauss says Sabra sales have recovered after recall
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月15日 / 上午10点06分 / 2 个月前

Israel's Strauss says Sabra sales have recovered after recall

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

TEL AVIV, June 15 (Reuters) - Israeli foodmaker Strauss Group said on Thursday its subsidiary Sabra Dipping Co has seen its sales restored to levels before it issued a recall of its spreads in November.

Sabra, a 50-50 joint venture with PepsiCo Inc, has a 60 percent share of the hummus market in the United States.

The recall and regaining of sales will have a one-time impact of an additional $5 million on the company's pretax profit, Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, said in a statement.

Operating profit had been reduced by $5 million in the first quarter due to the recall over concerns of listeria bacteria.

Sabra's gross sales so far in the second quarter have stabilised at higher levels compared with the first quarter while market share is also stabilizing at a similar level to before the recall.

"Gross profit is beginning to show improvement in the second quarter compared to the first quarter mainly due to plant efficiencies and package mix," the company said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below