Ford China sales post strongest growth of year in June
2017年7月6日 / 凌晨4点07分 / 1 个月前

Ford China sales post strongest growth of year in June

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BEIJING, July 6 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co sales in China rose at the strongest pace this year in June with the U.S. automaker's top regional executive predicting strong single-digit growth for the auto sector overall in the third quarter.

Ford China sales increased 15 percent year-on-year in June to more than 100,000 vehicles.

Peter Fleet, Ford's Asia-Pacific chief, said in an interview he was "positive" and "optimistic" about the company's sales in China in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Jake Spring; Editing by Sunil Nair)

