Ford delays Fiesta recall in China due to spare part issues -media
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月6日 / 上午9点59分 / 12 天前

Ford delays Fiesta recall in China due to spare part issues -media

2 分钟阅读

BEIJING, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co has postponed a planned recall of its Fiesta ST cars in China, the world’s top auto market, due to delays in the delivery of spare parts for repairs, state media Xinhua reported on Friday.

The recall, involving 435 imported cars produced from Feb. 15, 2013 to Nov. 11, 2014, will start on Nov. 20, more than two months behind schedule, it said citing the company.

The vehicles will be pulled from the market due to defects in the engine cooling system, which could lead to leaks of coolant and a risk of engine fire, it said.

While the scale of the recall is small compared with other incidents, the issue is the latest misstep in China by the No. 2 U.S. automaker.

In August, China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said Ford would recall 37,734 Explorer SUVs due to steering wheel dust cover problems.

According to the Xinhua report, the company said owners should contact dealers as soon as the recall starts to have the component replaced. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Stella Qiu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

