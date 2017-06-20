FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年6月20日 / 下午3点05分 / 2 个月前

Ford Mexico sees no immediate impact on jobs after China Focus announcement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, June 20 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it expects no immediate impact on employment levels due to the carmaker's announcement it would be exporting its next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than Mexico.

"We expect no immediate impact on our levels of employment as a result of this decision," Ford de Mexico said in a statement after being asked by Reuters how the announcement would affect its plant in Hermosillo in northern Mexico.

"We will continue producing the Fusion and the Lincoln MKZ and its hybrid versions in Hermosillo," it added.

Ford added that its business in Mexico would continue being a "major and critical" part of its North American operations. (Reporting by Dave Graham)

